PARIS French banks Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) agreed to an asset swap on Thursday in a bid to narrow their business focus as they prepare to woo investors in a tough economic environment.

Both banks, like many lenders across Europe, are under pressure to find new strategies to cut costs and better compete for market share as new curbs on risk-taking hike the cost of doing business and as a fragile recovery at home saps revenue.

The deal, unveiled alongside their quarterly results, will see SocGen buy its smaller rival's 50-percent stake in their jointly-owned broker Newedge for 275 million euros ($372.01 million); Credit Agricole will buy 5 percent of their asset-management venture Amundi for 337.5 million euros.

This would leave SocGen with all of Newedge, which offers greater exposure to foreign-exchange and commodities markets, and Credit Agricole with 80 percent of Amundi.

It would also sharpen differences between investment-banking-focused SocGen and its 119-year-old semi-cooperative rival, which since the 2008 financial crisis has been retreating from trading and brokerage activities to focus on more traditional neighbourhood retail banking and insurance.

This strategy appeared to pay off for Agricole in the third quarter, which saw the bank swing to a third-quarter profit of 728 million euros from a 2.85 billion-euro year-ago loss on the back of a painful exit from the crisis-wracked Greek market.

SocGen, which is retreating from areas such as asset-gathering and which according to union sources is planning up to 375 job cuts at its custody business, saw quarterly profit jump more than fivefold to 534 million euros.

Analysts had expected profit closer to 674.9 million euros for SocGen and 483.6 million for Credit Agricole, according to the mean average of analyst forecasts compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

EU antitrust regulators are preparing to impose multi-million-euro fines on them and four others for suspected rigging of the Euribor interest-rate benchmark, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Credit Agricole Chief Executive Jean-Paul Chifflet told reporters the bank had "a very good case" on the matter and that he had refused a settlement as that would imply admission of responsibility.

SocGen said it had set aside 700 million euros in provisions for litigation issues without specifying which ones. The bank has so far declined to comment on the matter.

Smaller rival Natixis (CNAT.PA) reported a 38 percent rise in third-quarter profit Wednesday as cost savings and robust capital-markets trade offset economic weakness. BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), France's No. 1 bank, last week also reported a rise in net income as it ploughed ahead with cost cuts.

Reuters first reported SocGen's plan to take over Newedge in June. SocGen had previously sought to exit derivatives-focused Newedge, as part of a post-crisis drive to strengthen its balance sheet, but a lack of buyers pushed France's No. 2 listed bank to think up new ways of integrating the whole unit.

Agricole has already sold off its other brokerage brands CLSA and Cheuvreux as well as assets including its stake in Spain's Bankinter (BKT.MC) in a bid to improve balance-sheet strength.

Agricole, which currently has lower capital ratios than rivals and its own parent network of regional cooperative banks, is targeting a Basel III core Tier 1 capital ratio of over 9.5 percent by end-2015. The bank said its core capital ratio would improve as a result of the Newedge deal.

SocGen said it expected its own capital ratio to fall by 10 basis points as a result of the Newedge deal. It reached a Basel III ratio of 9.9 percent at end-September and said it expected a dividend payout ratio of around 25 percent of profits. ($1 = 0.7392 euros)

