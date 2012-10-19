PARIS French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) said it would take a 100 million-euro ($131 million) hit to third-quarter net profit as a result of its sale of loss-making Greek unit Geniki Bank to Greek lender Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT).

The news comes two days after rival Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) sealed its exit from debt-laden Greece - at a much higher cost of 2 billion euros - as French banks pull out of the epicentre of the euro zone debt crisis.

Banks across Europe are exiting markets and businesses to better resist the region's economic slowdown as well as tougher incoming capital requirements.

SocGen said on Friday that there would be "no significant impact on the group's capital ratios" from the Geniki sale.

The bank's shares were down 2 percent at 26.25 euros at 1225 GMT, worse than a 1.6 percent fall in the broader European bank index .SX7P.

SocGen is effectively paying Piraeus 444 million euros to get Geniki off its hands, including 163 million euros of bonds - convertible into Piraeus shares or Tier 1 capital - and a cash advance of 281 million euros to recapitalise Geniki.

The nominal sale price was 1 million euros, SocGen said, adding that the deal was expected to close by the end of the year.

French banks are still keeping some exposure to Greece via their investment banks. SocGen has around 500 million euros in loans to Greek companies, while Credit Agricole transferred some shipping loans to its investment bank before selling Emporiki.

