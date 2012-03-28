Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
PARIS Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) aims to cut the liquidity needs of its corporate and investment bank by 50 to 60 billion euros (50.19 billion pounds) as it sells more loans, the French bank said on Wednesday in a slide presentation.
SocGen, which like other big French banks is aggressively shrinking its balance sheet to meet tougher regulatory requirements and cope with reduced available funding, said it aims to cut its Basel 3 risk-weighted assets by 30 to 40 billion euros.
SocGen, in slides provided ahead of a London presentation by Chief Executive Frederic Oudea, also said the bank would meet its Basel 3 capital requirement target between now and 2013.
($1 = 0.7506 euros)
(Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Elena Berton)
BRUSSELS The euro zone economy grew less than initially estimated in the last quarter of last year as industrial output recorded the worst fall in more than 4 years in December, estimates from the European Union's statistics office Eurostat showed on Tuesday.
LONDON Britain's defence spending last year dipped just below the NATO military alliance's target of 2 percent of gross domestic product, the International Institute for Strategic Studies said on Tuesday.