Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 billion barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
PARIS Former Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel said on Wednesday he would call on France's highest appeals court to review his three-year jail sentence for his role in France's biggest rogue trading scandal.
"Without hesitation, I will call for a review of the ruling," Kerviel told RTL radio, after a Paris appeals court threw out a first request to overturn his 2010 conviction that also demanded he repay 4.9 billion euros ($6.35 billion) in losses to SocGen.
ULAANBAATAR Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion (£4.4 billion) economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.
RIO DE JANEIRO The largest shareholders of Vale SA have decided to dissolve an investment holding company through which they controlled the world's biggest iron ore producer for 20 years, newspaper O Globo reported on Sunday.