PARIS Former Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel said on Wednesday he would call on France's highest appeals court to review his three-year jail sentence for his role in France's biggest rogue trading scandal.

"Without hesitation, I will call for a review of the ruling," Kerviel told RTL radio, after a Paris appeals court threw out a first request to overturn his 2010 conviction that also demanded he repay 4.9 billion euros ($6.35 billion) in losses to SocGen.

