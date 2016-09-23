Former trader Jerome Kerviel stands inside the courthouse in Versailles, France, September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) said on Friday the decision of a French appeals court, which ordered former trader Jerome Kerviel to pay the bank 1 million euros (£866,646.06) in damages, would have no impact on its tax situation.

"Societe Generale was satisfied with the appeals court decision," the French bank said. "This decision has no impact on Societe Generale's tax situation."

Friday's ruling by the Versailles Court of Appeals is the latest in a series of rulings on the case relating to Kerviel's liability.

SocGen has obtained a 2.2 billion euro tax break in relation to the loss. [L8N1BZ2QN].

The government said on Friday it would ask the tax authorities to investigate the tax implications of the ruling.

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva)