French bank Societe Generale Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Frederic Oudea poses after the company's 2013 annual results presentation in La Defense near Paris February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

The logo of French bank Societe Generale is seen on a building in the financial district of La Defense near Paris August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Societe Generale is ready to make acquisitions in countries where its existing operations offer potential combined cost savings, such as in central and eastern Europe, Chief Executive Frederic Oudea told financial newspaper Investir.

The French bank is also open to opportunities in private banking in Europe, the CEO was quoted as saying.

SocGen would not be interested in retail banking assets in euro zone countries with weak growth, Oudea said when asked about possible opportunities in Italy after the European Central Bank stress tests.

Oudea was reported as saying that SocGen's performance since the start of the year makes him confident that it will achieve its targeted dividend payout ratio of 40 percent of profit this year and 50 percent in 2015 and 2016.

