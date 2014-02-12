French bank Societe Generale Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Frederic Oudea poses after the company's 2013 annual results presentation in La Defense near Paris February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) has finished shedding assets to improve balance-sheet strength and will now focus on putting excess capital towards profitable growth, its chief executive told Reuters.

France's No. 2 listed bank is open to making "small" acquisitions and expects loan-loss provisions to fall progressively, CEO Frederic Oudea said in an interview with Reuters Insider television.

"(SocGen has) a model which is able to grow the operating income, which will benefit from a decrease in the cost of risk... (and) which can effectively use more capital efficiently," Oudea said.

