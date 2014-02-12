PARIS French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) has finished shedding assets to improve balance-sheet strength and will now focus on putting excess capital towards profitable growth, its chief executive told Reuters.
France's No. 2 listed bank is open to making "small" acquisitions and expects loan-loss provisions to fall progressively, CEO Frederic Oudea said in an interview with Reuters Insider television.
"(SocGen has) a model which is able to grow the operating income, which will benefit from a decrease in the cost of risk... (and) which can effectively use more capital efficiently," Oudea said.
