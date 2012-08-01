General view of the logo outside a branch of French bank Societe Generale in Paris September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) made internal checks before passing information to authorities investigating the Libor rate-fixing scandal, the French bank's deputy chief executive told Reuters Insider television.

SocGen has so far received no allegation of wrongdoing and is currently cooperating with investigators, Severin Cabannes added.

"We are continuing to cooperate," he said.

Asked whether an internal probe had been launched, he said: "To address the requests from the regulators we have to do internal requests."

France's No. 2 listed bank has completed 60 percent of its investment bank's plan to slash debt and sell assets. Cabannes said it would continue throughout 2012 but at a slower pace.

"We will continue to deleverage (but) at a lower pace than the two previous quarters," he said. "It will still have an impact."

(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)