French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) might have to push back its profitability targets in Russia by several years, because of that country's economic troubles, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

SocGen has no plans to leave Russia, which accounts for 6 percent of the French bank's net income, the newspaper said, citing sources.

SocGen, which bought into Rosbank (ROSB.MM) in 2006, increased its stake in its Russian unit to 99.4 percent in April, amid the sanctions imposed by the West and Europe to protest Moscow's annexation of Crimea.

The bank is pinning its hopes on a resolution of the military conflict in Eastern Ukraine in the first half of next year and on a rebound in oil prices, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

SocGen's target of increasing the return on equity of its Russian operations from 12.7 percent to 14 percent by 2016 seems difficult, the newspaper said, citing sources.

"It will take another two or three years to hit that target" one of the source said to the newspaper.

Other banks like Deutsche (DBKGn.DE) and BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) are expected to continue their services in Russia, despite a recession that would inevitably cut their local revenues.

SocGen and Rosbank could not be reached immediately for comments outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)