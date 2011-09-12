PARIS Shares in French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) fell more than 10 percent on Monday, plunging below their March 2009 low during the financial crisis, driven by fears over banks' funding firepower in the face of euro zone sovereign debt turmoil.

Sources told Reuters on Saturday that France's top banks were bracing themselves for a likely credit rating downgrade from Moody's, while SocGen announced on Monday it would speed up asset disposals and further cut costs to free up capital.

SocGen was trading down 9.6 percent at 15.77 euros by 8:20 a.m. British time.

Rival banks BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) were also trading 10 percent lower.

Confidence has dwindled dramatically in European lenders' ability to fund themselves affordably in the face of a slowing economy and the unfolding Greek debt drama. French banks have been among the hardest hit because they are seen as particularly reliant on short-term funding.

SocGen shares have lost two-thirds of their value so far this year. Credit Agricole has lost more than half of its value, while BNP has lost nearly 50 percent.

