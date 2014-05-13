PARIS Societe Generale, France's second-largest listed bank, has up to 4 billion euros (3.26 billion pounds) for organic growth and acquisitions in the next three years, Chief Executive Frederic Oudea told journalists on Tuesday.

"Acquisitions will respect the balance of our capital allocation, our geographies," Oudea said, adding that SocGen could, for example, consider acquisitions in retail banking and private banking in Europe.

SocGen is presenting its strategic plan to investors in Paris on Tuesday.

