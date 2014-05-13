PARIS Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), France's second-largest listed bank, said on Tuesday it is aiming for 3 percent annual revenue growth over the next three years, helped by retail banking in Eastern Europe, Russia and Africa.

SocGen confirmed its ambitions for Russia, where it has poured billions to take advantage of a rising middle-income class, after taking a hit from a slide in the value of assets following unrest in Ukraine between government forces and pro-Russian separatists.

International banks exposed to Eastern Europe have been in focus since Moscow formally annexed Ukraine's Crimea, triggering U.S. and European Union visa bans and asset freezes against a group of Russians and Ukrainians.

French lenders have the biggest exposure to Russia, according to data from the Bank for International Settlements. Societe Generale said on Tuesday that it intends to maintain its exposure at a "moderate level" of 3 percent of outstanding loans. It expects to achieve 14 percent return on equity in Russia by 2016 versus above 10 percent in 2013.

"International banking and financial services will be one of the group's main growth engines," the bank said, adding that modest growth was expected in the mature retail banking markets of France and Czech Republic.

SocGen aims to continue to derive a quarter of revenue from fast-growing emerging markets and the rest from mature ones.

The bank plans to finalise a 1.45 billion euro (1.18 billion pounds) cost-cutting programme in 2015 and cap the rise in expenses at 1 percent a year in a bid to improve profitability in an environment of slow growth in Western Europe.In its strategic plan, SocGen is targeting return on equity (ROE) of above 10 percent by end-2016 versus an underlying ROE of 8.4 percent in 2013, and aims to increase the dividend payout ratio to 50 percent in 2015 from 40 percent in 2014.French rival BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) has said it aims to deliver a double-digit percentage rise in overall earnings over the next three years versus 2013 and an improved return on equity of 10 percent by 2016. Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) has forecast 2.5 percent annual revenue growth through 2016.

SocGen's corporate and investment bank, which is traditionally weighted more towards equities trading than fixed income, sees 1 percent annual growth in market activities. The bank said it will maintain a "well-balanced" capital allocation, with the share of market activities limited to 20 percent.

Banks in Europe have revised their investment banking operations and exited entire product lines in order not to compete on all fronts. SocGen said it is now well-positioned to gain market share, taking advantage of increasing demand for direct lending and post-trade services thanks to the acquisition of brokerage Newedge.

