Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), France's second-largest listed bank, has announced a plan to cut costs and sell assets worth 4 billion euros (3.4 billion pounds) to bolster its capital and mitigate pressure expected from a possible credit rating downgrade.

Key points of the plan include:

* Disposals in asset management and financial services to free up 4 billion euros of capital by 2013. The bank has ruled out additional asset sales beyond 4 billion.

* Toxic asset disposals will continue at a rapid pace. Societe Generale has sold 3.5 billion of these assets since July.

* Reliance on wholesale unsecured short-term funding has been reduced.

* The bank's 26 billion euro long-term funding programme for 2011 was completed in early September.

* Chief Executive Frederic Oudea said no discussions over a possible French government intervention have taken place and that the bank does not need to tap the European Central Bank for U.S. dollar funding.

* Societe Generale is cutting jobs in Russia, Romania, Poland and Egypt to reduce costs, as well as paring down the cost base at its investment banking business by 5 percent.

* Exposure to peripheral eurozone economies is 4.3 billion euros -- less than 1 percent of the balance sheet. Exposure to Greek government bonds was 900 million euros on September 9.

* Greek retail banking unit Geniki will continue to be lossmaking, but this will remain manageable for the group. Geniki's loan portfolio is 3.3 billion euros.

* Societe Generale is still targeting a Core Tier 1 ratio well above 9 percent by 2013, without a capital increase.

