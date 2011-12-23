LONDON Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) has reshuffled the senior management of its corporate and investment banking unit, days after the bank said division head Michel Peretie was leaving the firm.

The chief operating officer of the business, Christophe Hioco, will also depart by the end of the year, as he takes his retirement.

Ex-Bear Stearns banker Peretie will be replaced from January 3 by Didier Valet, SocGen's chief financial officer.

Christophe Mianne, who will step up to be Valet's deputy, will be replaced as global head of markets by his own deputy, Dan Fields, the bank said on Friday.

SocGen has also rejigged its global finance division, appointing Pierre Palmieri to succeed Jean-Luc Parer, who will be advising Valet and Mianne.

Christophe Leblanc, who was chief operating officer for global markets, will become COO for the whole of the investment bank.

(Reporting by Sarah White)