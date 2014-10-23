A worker looks at his phone at the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON France's Societe Generale said on Thursday it has signed a contract to lease a new office in east London financial district Canary Wharf, bringing the majority of its London-based businesses to one location.

The bank, which currently has six offices across Britain's capital, will occupy eight of the 26 floors of a new building at One Bank Street, it said in a statement.

The property is expected to be completed in 2019 and will house the group's UK corporate and investment banking division, securities services, asset management and back- and middle-office private banking activities.

Canary Wharf is home to the headquarters of Barclays and HSBC, as well as the main European offices of JPMorgan, Citi and Morgan Stanley.

The estate is managed by developer Canary Wharf Group, which is majority-owned by Songbird Estates.

