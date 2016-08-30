LONDON Two Paris-based analysts covering European natural gas, power, coal and carbon markets at Societe Generale said they are leaving the French investment bank.

Thierry Bros, senior analyst of European gas and liquefied natural gas markets, told Reuters by email he will be visiting professor at the Paris Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po).

Paolo Coghe, senior analyst of European power, coal and carbon, said by email separately that he will be focussing on his own energy market consultancy business from autumn.

Societe Generale declined to comment.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney and Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by David Clarke)