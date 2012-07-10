PARIS French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo (EXHO.PA) stuck to its full-year goals on Tuesday though growth slowed in the third quarter as corporate clients reduced spending across Europe.

The world's No.2 catering services company after Britain's Compass Group (CPG.L) said that despite a "very challenging economic environment" it still aimed for full-year like-for-like revenue growth of 6-7 percent and a 10 percent rise in operating profit.

This was after solid demand from Asia and Latin America lifted nine-month like-for-like sales by 5.2 percent, below the average of analyst estimates of 6 percent and marking a slowdown from 6.4 percent growth in the first-half.

Sodexo, which manages canteens and facilities for office workers, the armed forces, schools and prisons, and provides vouchers for meals and gifts, posted sales of 13.71 billion euros ($16.9 billion) in the three quarters to May 31.

In its core on-site services solutions business, revenue rose 4 percent in North America and 15.9 percent in Asia and Latin America but just 0.6 percent in continental Europe.

A sharp slowdown in economic conditions in the third quarter across Europe resulted in reduced spending by corporate clients and pressure for additional savings, Sodexo said.

Sodexo's reported growth for the nine months reached 10.5 percent as it benefited from recent acquisitions in France, Brazil and the United States, as well as from its hospitality contract for the Rugby World Cup.

Last year Sodexo bought Brazil's Puras do Brazil, French gourmet caterer Lenotre and Roth Bros, a U.S. group specialising in technical maintenance services. Last month it bought Mexican meal-voucher company Servi-Bonos SA.

Sodexo shares have gained 10.4 percent this year, giving the company a market value of 9.6 billion euros.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)