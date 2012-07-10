PARIS French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo (EXHO.PA) is betting on the London Olympics and robust emerging markets to help it to hit full-year targets after quarterly growth was hit by reduced spending by corporate clients across Europe.

Sodexo expects to generate about 100 million euros (79 million pounds) of revenue from providing catering for the Olympics, while its fourth quarter, ending August 31, should also benefit from fewer European public holidays than a year ago.

"Despite a tough economic climate our performance remains solid ... The fourth quarter should show an improved picture," chief executive Michel Landel said on Tuesday.

Emerging markets remained "strong" in the first nine months of its fiscal year, though Sodexo reported a "small slowdown" in the activity of its industrial clients in Brazil and India.

The world's No.2 catering services company, behind British group Compass (CPG.L), said that it still hoped for full-year like-for-like revenue growth of 6 percent to 7 percent and a 10 percent rise in operating profit.

This came after solid demand from Asia and Latin America lifted nine-month like-for-like sales by 5.2 percent, though this was below the average of analysts' estimates of 6 percent and marked a slowdown from 6.4 percent growth in the first half.

By 10:00 a.m. British time, Sodexo shares were down 4.2 percent at 58.68 euros, sharply underperforming the broader French SBF 120 index .SBF120, which was up 1 percent.

"Even if the group is maintaining its 2012 objectives, we view the slowdown in organic growth in Q3 as disappointing," Natixis analysts said in a note. "This appears to suggest that, despite its defensive profile, the group is not totally immune to the effects of the eroding economic climate."

ACQUISITION BOOST

In a tough environment, business services companies such as Sodexo benefit from robust fundamentals as companies step up sub-contracting to cut costs and boost margins, analysts say.

Sodexo, which manages canteens and facilities for office workers, the armed forces, schools and prisons, and provides vouchers for meals and gifts, posted sales of 13.7 billion euros in the three quarters to May 31.

Revenue in its core on-site services solutions business rose 4 percent in North America and 15.9 percent in Asia and Latin America, but only 0.6 percent in continental Europe.

A sharp slowdown in economic conditions across Europe in the third quarter resulted in reduced spending by corporate clients and pressure for additional savings, Sodexo said.

Growth for the nine months reached 10.5 percent as the company benefited from recent acquisitions in France, Brazil and the United States, as well as from its hospitality contract for the Rugby World Cup.

Last year Sodexo bought Brazil's Puras do Brasil, French gourmet caterer Lenotre and Roth Bros, a U.S. group specialising in technical maintenance services. Last month it bought Mexican meal-voucher company Servi-Bonos.

(Editing by James Regan and David Goodman)