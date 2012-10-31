Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 billion from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
TOKYO Japan's Softbank said on Wednesday it plans 700 billion yen (5.5 billion pounds) if capital expenditure in the year to next March 31.
Softbank, which announced this month it would buy a 70 percent stake in Sprint Nextel Corp, the third-largest U.S. carrier, said it plans capex of 550 billion yen in following year to March 2014.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson)
NEW YORK Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
BARCELONA, Spain Blackberry Ltd may have exited the device business, but fans of the pioneering email machine need not despair as Chinese smartphone maker TCL Communication has introduced its first Blackberry-licensed phone with the physical keyboard that was long its key allure.
SAN FRANCISCO Alphabet Inc's Waymo self-driving car unit sued Uber Technologies [UBER.UL] and its autonomous trucking subsidiary Otto on Thursday over allegations of theft of its confidential and proprietary sensor technology.