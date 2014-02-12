TOKYO SoftBank Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son on Wednesday declined to comment on reports that his company's subsidiary Sprint Corp is looking to buy U.S. rival T-Mobile US.

Son also declined comment on U.S. regulators' reported scepticism about the potential merger between Sprint and T-Mobile.

Speaking at a news conference to brief on SoftBank's financial results, Son, who is also chairman of Sprint, said he could not comment on "rumours in the industry."

(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Dominic Lau)