Tech workers find communal living a solution for high rents
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
TOKYO SoftBank Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son on Wednesday declined to comment on reports that his company's subsidiary Sprint Corp is looking to buy U.S. rival T-Mobile US.
Son also declined comment on U.S. regulators' reported scepticism about the potential merger between Sprint and T-Mobile.
Speaking at a news conference to brief on SoftBank's financial results, Son, who is also chairman of Sprint, said he could not comment on "rumours in the industry."
(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Dominic Lau)
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
DETROIT California, the largest U.S. car market, plans to allow testing on public roads of self-driving vehicles without human backup drivers by the end of the year, state officials said Friday.
NEW YORK The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday denied a request to list what would have been the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built to track bitcoin, the digital currency.