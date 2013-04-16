TOKYO Masayoshi Son, billionaire founder of Japanese mobile carrier SoftBank Corp, is expected to stay in the battle for U.S. wireless service provider Sprint Nextel Corp - even though he could walk away with more than $3.5 billion (2.2 billion pounds) in gains from currency hedging, a convertible bond and break-up fee.

Son, a rare risk-taker in Japan's conservative corporate culture, is likely to put his ambition to create a global company, with Sprint giving SoftBank a toehold in the United States, ahead of quick financial gains, analysts said on Tuesday.

Dish Network Corp, the No. 2 U.S. satellite TV provider, on Monday offered to buy Sprint for $25.5 billion in cash and stock, trumping SoftBank's proposal last October to buy 70 percent of Sprint for $20.1 billion in what would be Japan's biggest overseas acquisition.

The offer by Dish, which wants to combine its satellite service with Sprint's wireless network in an attack on telecoms powerhouses Verizon Wireless and AT&T Inc, represents a 13 percent premium to Softbank's bid, but the Japanese firm said its proposal would offer Sprint shareholders "superior short and long term benefits to Dish's highly conditional preliminary proposal.

SoftBank said it was in the advanced stages of receiving the necessary approvals, and expected to wrap up the deal by July 1.

"The issue for Son is that he wants to build a global company, he promised to do that. This is probably the one shot he has of doing that and I don't think he's going to walk away," said Neil Juggins, Hong Kong-based regional telecoms analyst at JI Asia, an affiliate of Societe Generale.

HIGHER OFFER

A Tokyo-based analyst, who declined to be named, also said Son was unlikely to back off and would probably raise his offer to seal the Sprint deal. "Son isn't going to give up that easily. I expect him to come back with a higher offer," he said.

That should prove straightforward, said a Tokyo-based banking source, who noted SoftBank was unlikely to face any obstacles in securing additional financing from banks. "Son won't be short of money thanks to all the banks. The crucial point is not about how much he can afford, it's about how much return he wants to get," he said.

"If Son did not think of a rival offer like this he was careless, but I don't think he's careless. He is a thoughtful, careful businessman ... and all the lender banks are willing to lend to him."

SoftBank will go ahead with a dual tranche bond issue in dollars and euros that is worth $2 billion, a company spokesperson told IFR, a Thomson Reuters company. That bond issue is to help fund its Sprint deal.

CURRENCY HEDGING, CONVERTIBLE BOND

Announcing the Sprint investment last year, SoftBank said it hedged its acquisition with a forward exchange rate of 82.2 yen to the U.S. dollar, saving some 200 billion yen (1.33 billion pounds) in the process. The yen has since weakened 24 percent against the dollar as a result of an aggressive monetary policy by Japan's central bank to lift the country out of deflation.

In addition, SoftBank stands to make around a $1 billion gain from a $3.1 billion convertible bond it purchased from Sprint last year at $5.25 per share. SoftBank can convert the bond as soon as it abandons a Sprint deal. Sprint shares last traded at $7.06 after jumping as much as 17.8 percent on Monday to a near 4-1/2-year high.

On top of all that, SoftBank would also be paid a $600 million break-up fee if Dish walks away with Sprint.

"Short-term, yes, there are benefits that they would gain if they walked away, but I think SoftBank shareholders would mark them down quite heavily," said Juggins.

SoftBank shares last traded down 4.8 percent at 4,460 yen.

(Additional reporting by Emi Emoto; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)