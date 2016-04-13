FRANKFURT Software AG (SOWG.DE) shares rose close to a five-year high a day after Germany's second-largest business software maker published better-than-expected quarterly results buoyed by a rise in licensing revenue.

Software AG late on Tuesday reported a 23 percent rise in operating results excluding special items (non-IFRS EBITA) to 59.1 million euros ($67.1 million).

That topped the 43.9 million euros expected by analysts, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data showed.

Licence revenue rose by 31 percent helped by renewals, Chief Executive Karl-Heinz Streibich told analysts on Wednesday.

Software AG shares jumped as much as 9 percent to 36.70 euros in early trade, their highest level in almost five years, and were up 4.5 percent at 0755 GMT.

"A really strong set of figures," one Frankfurt-based trader said, but added that he was slightly concerned that Software AG's traditional licence business was driving the results and not its new digital business, which only showed 4 percent growth.

Software AG kept its full-year guidance for a margin on non-IFRS EBITA of 30-31 percent.

($1 = 0.8809 euros)

