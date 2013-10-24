FRANKFURT German business software maker Software AG on Thursday confirmed its 2013 earnings per share outlook but warned operational results could be at the low end of projections.

Software AG, Germany's second-largest business software firm after SAP, has forecast its 2013 earnings per share to decline to 1.70-1.80 euros from 1.90 euros in 2012.

Second-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to 49.1 million euros (41.8 million pounds) from 61.1 million due to what the company called "an intensely competitive environment with negative currency effects."

Operating profit was in line with consensus of 49.4 million in a Reuters poll.

