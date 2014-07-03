The company logo is seen on the bonnet of a Audi car during the media day ahead of the 84th Geneva Motor Show at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

MILAN Italian auto parts maker Sogefi (SGFI.MI) and Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) Audi have jointly developed new suspension spring technology which will result in more precise driving and lighter parts, Sogefi said on Thursday.

Sogefi's shares rose more than 3 percent on the news, and were up 2.6 percent at 4.09 euros by 1333 GMT (02.33, outperforming a 1 percent rise in Milan's All-Share index .FTITLMS.

The new suspension springs, based on a technology patented by Sogefi, will be made from a glass fibre-reinforced polymer instead of steel and will weigh between 40-70 percent less than traditional steel springs, the company said.

They can be assembled on cars and light commercial vehicles without affecting the suspension system architecture, allowing for a weight reduction of 4-6 kg (8.8-13 lb) per vehicle, it added.

Audi will launch the new springs in an upper mid-size model before the end of this year.

