May to meet Turkish President, PM on Saturday
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara on Saturday, her spokesman said.
SYDNEY A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the South Pacific nation of the Solomon Islands at a depth of 33 kms (20 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said on Friday.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii said there was no Pacific-wide tsunami threat.
The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre said in a separate statement that there was no tsunami threat to Australia's mainland, islands or offshore territories.
Solomon Islands's National Disaster Management Office was not immediately available for comment.
The undersea quake struck 71km (44 miles) west of the city of Kirakira, which is on the country's biggest island, Makira.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)
BEIJING/WASHINGTON China said on Tuesday it had "irrefutable" sovereignty over disputed islands in the South China Sea after the White House vowed to defend "international territories" in the strategic waterway.
BERLIN The leader of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) Sigmar Gabriel will put forward former European Parliament President Martin Schulz to challenge conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in the September election, said a party source on Tuesday.