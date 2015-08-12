WASHINGTON A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Solomon Islands archipelago in the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Wednesday.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.8, struck at 5:49 a.m. on Thursday (1849 GMT on Wednesday). Its epicentre was 109 miles (175 km) southeast of Gizo.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said the quake, which was shallow at a depth of only 24.3 miles (39 km), had not triggered a tsunami.

