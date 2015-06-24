Somali government forces assess the scene of a suicide car explosion in Hodan district in the capital Mogadishu June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

People react as they look at bodies at the scene of a car bomb attack in Hodan district in the capital Mogadishu June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government forces assess the scene of a car bomb attack in Hodan district in the capital Mogadishu June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

People run past the burning wreckage of a car at the scene of a car bomb attack in Hodan district in the capital Mogadishu June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A Somali woman cries at the scene of a car bomb attack in Hodan district in the capital Mogadishu June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

MOGADISHU Somalia's al Shabaab insurgents said on Wednesday its members were behind a car bomb explosion in the Somali capital targeting government officials from the United Arab Emirates that killed three people.

"We targeted enemy delegates from the UAE and we inflicted casualties upon them and their forces," Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab's military operation spokesman told Reuters.

Hussein Afrah, a Somali military officer, said the target of the blast were military trainers from the UAE but they were all unharmed.

