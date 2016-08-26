A Somali policemen and journalists gather near the wreckage of vehicles destroyed in a car bomb explosion at the Banadir beach restaurant at Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, August 25, 2016. Picture taken August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali policemen stand guard outside Daru Shifa hospital near an ambulance ferrying an Al-Shabaab fighter injured during an exchange of gunfire after a car bomb explosion at the Banadir beach restaurant at Lido beach in Mogadishu, August 25, 2016. Picture taken August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A Somali policeman looks at the wreckage of a vehicle destroyed in a car bomb explosion at the Banadir beach restaurant at Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, August 25, 2016. Picture taken August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A Somali policeman looks at the wreckage of a vehicle destroyed in a car bomb explosion at the Banadir beach restaurant at Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, August 25, 2016. Picture taken August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A general view shows the wreckage of vehicles destroyed in a car bomb explosion at the Banadir beach restaurant at Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, August 25, 2016. Picture taken August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

MOGADISHU The death toll from an attack late on Thursday by Islamic militants on a seaside restaurant in the Somali capital Mogadishu has risen to 10, police said.

The attackers set off a car bomb at the Banadir restaurant at the city's Lido beach before engaging security forces in a fight for several hours.

The casualties comprised six civilians, two members of the security forces and two of the attackers, Ali Abdullahi, a police officer, said on Friday.

Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab claimed the attack, which ended at around 3:00 a.m. local time, police said.

The group has carried out a series of deadly attacks in Somalia to try to topple the Western-backed government.

In a separate incident in southern Somalia, a roadside bomb planted by al Shabaab militants injured 10 people, police said on Friday, raising the number of wounded from three initially.

One of those wounded in the explosion in Baardhere town in Gedo region was the local district commissioner, police said.

(Reporting by Feisal Omar and Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Duncan Miriri)