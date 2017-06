MOGADISHU Somalia's militant group al Shabaab was behind an attack on Wednesday on a hotel in the capital Mogadishu, a radio close to the group reported.

"Well-armed mujahideen (fighters) attacked the hotel and now they are fighting inside the hotel," according to a report by Andalus radio, which is linked to al Shabaab.

(Reporting by Feisal Omar; Writing by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Edmund Blair)