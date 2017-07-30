FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 hours ago
Car bomb in Somali capital Mogadishu kills six - police officer
#World News
July 30, 2017 / 10:10 AM / 21 hours ago

Car bomb in Somali capital Mogadishu kills six - police officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A car bomb explosion in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday killed six and wounded 20 others and the death toll was likely to rise, a police officer said.

"So far we know civilians died and 20 others were injured. They were mostly pedestrians while others were shopping," the police officer said. "Death toll may rise. Most of the injured ones are very serious," Major Mohamed Hussein, the police officer, told Reuters.

Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Editing by George Obulutsa and Jane Merriman

