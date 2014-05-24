MOGADISHU Somalia's al Shabaab insurgents have claimed responsibility for a car bomb and suicide bombing at a compound housing parliament in the Somali capital that has killed at least four police officers, a spokesman for the militants said.

"We are behind the suicide bombing, explosions and the fighting inside the so-called Somali parliament house - and still heavy fighting is going on inside," Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s spokesman for military operations, told Reuters.

Colonel Farah Hussein, a senior police officer, told Reuters that the blasts had killed four police officers.

"The lawmakers and the other workers were rescued as soon as the car bomb exploded. But the terrorist are still firing from inside a mosque nearby," he added.

