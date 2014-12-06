MOGADISHU The death toll in twin suicide bombings on a restaurant in Baidoa northwest of the Somali capital on Friday has risen to 15, a hospital official said on Saturday.

Officials previously said seven people died in the attack when a suicide bomber blew himself up at the restaurant entrance on Friday and a car bomb struck when others came to help.

There has been no claim of responsibility so far, but similar attacks have been carried out by the Islamist group al Shabaab, which wants to impose its harsh interpretation of Islam on Somalia.

"The death toll has risen to 15 including two local journalists," said Dr Abdullahi Ali, manager at Baidoa hospital, adding more than 30 others were wounded. Five of those suffering the most serious wounds were flown to Mogadishu.

Al Shabaab rebels have been losing major Somali strongholds because of a military offensive by African Union and Somali troops this year, but have continued to stage hit-and-run bombings and shootings in Mogadishu and elsewhere in Somalia.

