Quake of 6.5 magnitude strikes off Papua New Guinea
SYDNEY An earthquake of 6.5 magnitude struck off the south coast of Papua New Guinea on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
NAIROBI The Somali Islamist militant group al Shabaab said on Wednesday its fighters were behind an attack on a United Nations compound in Mogadishu and said a battle between their gunmen and security forces continued more than an hour after an initial blast.
"Mujahideen units from the Martyrdom Brigade have stormed the UNDP compound near the airport in Mogadishu," the group said on its official Twitter feed @HSMPRESS1. A U.N. spokesman in Mogadishu said the attackers had entered the compound.
LIMA Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, which has admitted to paying bribes in 12 Latin American countries, can leave behind all its ongoing projects in Peru within six months, the Andean country's president said in an interview published Sunday.
BENGHAZI, Libya East Libyan forces resumed air strikes against rival factions on Sunday as they tried to push them back from positions around the major oil terminals of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, a military spokesman said.