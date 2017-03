MOGADISHU A suspected car bomb attack outside a hotel in the Somali capital killed at least six people, including four police men, and injured at least 15 others on Friday, a police officer said.

"The death toll may rise. There are serious injuries," Farah Aden, a senior police officer in Mogadishu, told Reuters.

