MOGADISHU A loud explosion was heard near the centre of the Somali capital Mogadishu on Friday, followed by prolonged heavy bursts of gunfire, a Reuters witness said.

The city has been hit by a series of suicide bomb attacks in the past few weeks, claimed by al Qaeda-linked militants, al Shabaab, who were pushed out of the city about two years ago but have waged a sustained guerrilla campaign.

