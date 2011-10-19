MOGADISHU A remotely detonated bomb exploded near the seaport in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, on Wednesday, wounding six people and a man was arrested carrying another explosive device, police said.

Abdullahi Nur, a police captain, said the bomb appeared to target a police car. The attack happened a day after a suicide bomber killed six people in the city following threats from al Qaeda-linked rebels of a wave of strikes on government targets.

"The bomb in the bag was remotely controlled. A mobile phone was used to detonate it," Nur said. The police car was not hit, he added.

"A few minutes later we captured a man carrying another remotely controlled bomb," Nur said.

Earlier this month, a suicide truck bomb claimed by the al Shabaab group killed more than 70 people inside a compound housing government ministries, the militants' deadliest attack in the country since launching an insurgency in early 2007.

The rebels have pulled almost all their combatants out of Mogadishu but had vowed more attacks on the city.

