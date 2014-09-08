MOGADISHU Somalia's al Shabaab Islamist group claimed responsibility for two car bomb attacks on Monday targeting African peacekeepers and a government convoy, the first such strikes by the group since it vowed revenge for the killing of its leader last week.

"We are behind the two car bombs driven by mujahideen (fighters)," Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, spokesman for al Shabaab's military operations, told Reuters after the attacks. At least 12 civilians were killed in the first blast that aimed at a convoy of African troops and hit nearby civilian vehicles.side

