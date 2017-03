NAIROBI Somali president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was unharmed after an attack on the heavily fortified presidential palace in Mogadishu, known as Villa Somalia, the U.N. envoy to the Horn of Africa country said.

"President just called me to say he's unharmed. Attack on Villa Somalia had failed. Sadly some lives lost," U.N. Special Representative Nick Kay wrote on his official Twitter feed.

(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by James Macharia)