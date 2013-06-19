Quake of 6.5 magnitude strikes off Papua New Guinea
SYDNEY An earthquake of 6.5 magnitude struck off the south coast of Papua New Guinea on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
NAIROBI Troops from the African Union force AMISOM said they had secured a United Nations compound in the Somali capital Mogadishu after it was attacked by Islamist militants.
"AMISOM was at the UNDP compound within minutes and has it currently secured," the force said on its official Twitter account. A U.N. spokesman and the Islamist militants said fighting and gunfire was heard more than an hour after the initial blast.
LIMA Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, which has admitted to paying bribes in 12 Latin American countries, can leave behind all its ongoing projects in Peru within six months, the Andean country's president said in an interview published Sunday.
BENGHAZI, Libya East Libyan forces resumed air strikes against rival factions on Sunday as they tried to push them back from positions around the major oil terminals of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, a military spokesman said.