At least four killed in avalanche at French skiing station
LYON, France At least four people have been killed in an avalanche at the Alpine skiing station of Tignes, local authorities said on Monday.
MOGADISHU At least 15 people were killed when two suicide bombers blew themselves up in a restaurant in the centre of the Somali capital on Thursday, a senior police official said.
"So far we have confirmed 15 dead people including two local journalists and two policemen," General Abdullahi Barise, police spokesman and the head of criminal investigation department, told Reuters.
"We are still counting the wounded ones. They were rushed to various hospitals," he said.
(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Editing by Richard Lough and Diana Abdallah)
LYON, France At least four people have been killed in an avalanche at the Alpine skiing station of Tignes, local authorities said on Monday.
PARIS French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is a "fake news" target of Russian media and his campaign is facing thousands of cyber attacks, his party chief said on Monday.
OSLO Germany will buy naval-strike missiles from Norway's Kongsberg Gruppen for more than 10 billion crowns (£953.3 million), the Norwegian Prime Minister said on Monday.