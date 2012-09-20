MOGADISHU At least 15 people were killed when two suicide bombers blew themselves up in a restaurant in the centre of the Somali capital on Thursday, a senior police official said.

"So far we have confirmed 15 dead people including two local journalists and two policemen," General Abdullahi Barise, police spokesman and the head of criminal investigation department, told Reuters.

"We are still counting the wounded ones. They were rushed to various hospitals," he said.

