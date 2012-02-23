British Prime Minister David Cameron opened a conference on Somalia on Thursday aiming to tackle two decades of anarchy in the country.

Cameron announced a number of aid and development initiatives including a proposal to set up an international taskforce on ransoms, the main tactic used by pirates, as well as a "rapid response" fund to help set up schools, hospitals, police and courts in areas recently wrested from the control of Islamist militants.

OVERVIEW:

Foreign powers have poured enormous resources into Somalia, an area slightly smaller than Texas. The humanitarian needs of Somalia's population are still growing and the situation will again trigger international intervention - Britain has offered 20 million pounds ($32 million) to the "stability fund" and the United Arab Emirates and Scandinavian countries are also expected to chip in to the fund.

Here is a look at what it has cost Somalia after 20 years of conflict:

* POLITICS:

-- Military dictator Mohamed Siad Barre was in power for 22 years before he was overthrown by warlords in 1991. There has not been an effective government since then. It was 88 months from May 1993 before there was even a prime minister. The next administration will be Somalia's 16th transitional government since 1991 without elections.

* AL SHABAAB:

-- The militant Islammist group, al Shabaab, still occupies much of the country despite recent reverses, notably losing the capital, Mogadishu, and the southern town of Baidoa, which was taken by Ethiopian troops on Wednesday.

-- The United Nations Monitoring Group on Somalia and Eritrea reported last July that al Shabaab generated between $70 million and $100 million in revenues per year. These came from duties and fees levied at airports and seaports, taxes on goods and services, taxes in kind on domestic produce, "jihad contributions", checkpoints and various forms of extortion justified in terms of religious obligations.

-- The report said that the movement has continued to consolidate its control over multiple sources of revenue, which are used to pay for the salaries of its fighters, and for arms and ammunition to sustain military operations.

* PIRACY:

-- The chaos in Somalia has allowed piracy off its shores to blossom into an international criminal enterprise that the One Earth Foundation said costs the world economy up to $7 billion a year.

* DEVELOPMENT CHALLENGES:

-- Huge problems remain in Somalia where one in four Somalis is either a refugee or internally displaced. There were more than 2.3 million Somalis still refugees or displaced in late 2011.

-- 225 of every 1,000 children will die before they reach their fifth birthday. Each Somali woman has an average of 6.3 births. There is a difference in life expectancy of 32.2 years between Somalia and Japan.

-- More than 3.2 million people in Somalia needed humanitarian assistance in 2010 and that number has grown by 1 million in the first nine months of 2011.

-- Around 3,500 refugees are fleeing the country daily.

-- Famine - Last year a famine again hit east Africa with Somalia faring the worst because of its violence and instability. Delivering relief supplies remained especially difficult because al Shabaab has denied aid workers access to parts of the country, and the United States has imposed restrictions on the delivery of aid, fearing that it would be diverted to al Shabaab.

NUMBERS:

Financial costs - the response to Somalia in crisis since

1991:

(Billions of dollars)

Humanitarian and development aid 12.5

Remittances 11.2

Peacekeeping, military responses, military

aid, counterterror, and diplomacy 7.3

Piracy 22.0

International crime and

illicit financial flows 2.0

Total since 1991 55.0

Human costs in Somalia since 1991

Deaths 450,000 to 1.5 million

Refugees More than 800,000

Internally displaced More than 1.5 million

Sources: Reuters/www.americanprogress.org/www.oneearthfuture.org/Internal Displacement Monitoring Center, Forced Migration Online/here

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; editing by David Stamp)