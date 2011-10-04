A truck bomb killed at least 65 people outside government buildings in the heart of Somalia's capital on Tuesday, an ambulance worker said, and al Shabaab insurgents claimed responsibility for the attack.

The al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab rebels had threatened to carry out attacks on government installations after pulling most of their fighters out of Mogadishu in early August.

Here are some details on attacks on government members:

June 2009 - A suicide bombing killed Somalia's security minister and at least 30 other people in a hotel in Baladwayne on June 18.

December 2009 - A suicide bomber killed three government ministers and 19 others on December 3 in an attack on the graduation ceremony at Mogadishu's Shamo Hotel. In February 2010 the sports minister died from his wounds in the attack.

February 2010 - Somalia's state minister for defence, Sheikh Yusuf Mohammad Siad, a former warlord also known as "Inda'ade" or "white eyes," survived a suicide car bomb attack in Mogadishu on February 15.

August 2010 - Insurgents in army uniforms stormed a hotel in Mogadishu frequented by Somali government officials on August 24, killing at least 31 people. The dead included six legislators and five government security personnel.

September 2010 - A suicide bomber blew himself up at the gates of the presidential palace in Mogadishu on September 20, wounding two soldiers. The attacker was identified as a former interior ministry security guard who had defected to al Shabaab.

June 2011 - Al Shabaab rebels said they were behind the killing of Interior Minister Abdi Shakur Sheikh Hassan on June 10, after they planted a bomb under his bed at his house in the capital Mogadishu. Abdi Shaur, the minister's driver, had said he believed the minister was killed by a female suicide bomber, thought to be his cousin.

July 2011 - Somalia's new minister for women was snatched by Islamist rebels 30 km (20 miles) outside the capital almost immediately after her appointment was announced, a relative said.

-- Asha Osman Aqil was grabbed in an area controlled by al Shabaab militants after the country's fragile government announced its new cabinet. She was released hours later.

