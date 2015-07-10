MOGADISHU Six civilians and four militants were killed when al Shabaab Islamists attacked a hotel in the centre of the Somali capital Mogadishu on Friday, police said.

Al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack on the Wehliya Hotel and said it had also laid siege to another hotel in the city.

"Three fighters have been shot dead and another blew himself up inside the car bomb that hit the gate. The operation here is finished. So far we know six civilians died," Umar Ali, a police officer, told Reuters from near the hotel. The hotel is frequented by top government officials but the identity of the dead was not immediately clear.

Mohamed Osman, a hotel guest who was breaking his Ramadan fast at a restaurant inside the hotel when the attack began, said he had been shot in the leg.

There were no details on what had happened at the second hotel, which is situated close to the presidential palace.

