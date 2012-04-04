Al Shabaab rebels in Somalia have struck at the heart of the capital, Mogadishu, with the bombing of the national theatre on Wednesday killed at least six people.

Here is a look at the al Shabaab group.

* WAGING WAR IN SOMALIA:

- Al Shabaab, which means "Youth" or "Boys" in Arabic, has taken control of large areas of south and central Somalia. The Horn of Africa nation has been mired in anarchy since warlords toppled military dictator Mohamed Siad Barre in 1991.

- The interim government's attempts to restore control have been paralysed by infighting and the Islamist-led insurgency. The chaos has helped fuel kidnappings and piracy.

- Al Shabaab's militia helped push U.S.-backed warlords out of Mogadishu in June 2006. It ruled for six months before Somali and Ethiopian forces ousted them.

- In August 2011, al Shabaab insurgents began pulling their fighters out of the capital, Mogadishu, raising hopes that humanitarian groups would be able to step up aid deliveries.

- Rejecting Somali President Sheikh Sharif Ahmed's claim to have quashed the insurgency, the militants said the retreat was only tactical, and in October 2011 they struck the capital with their deadliest attack since their insurgency started in 2007. A truck laden with drums of fuel rammed a checkpoint outside government ministries in Mogadishu, killing more than 70 people.

- The rebels' retreat from Mogadishu did, however, signal an acceptance that they could not militarily defeat a government propped up by foreign firepower. The group appears to have been weakened as Ethiopian and Kenyan troops advanced on rebel strongholds in southern Somalia, seizing back the central town of Baidoa, the former seat of the Somali parliament in February, as well the town of Yurkud 110 km (70 miles) northwest of Baidoa.

- Security analysts have said the militants must be routed from the port city of Kismayu, their main outpost, for any hope of a military victory however.

- Al Qaeda announced in February that al Shabaab had joined its ranks in an apparent effort to boost morale diminished by months of setbacks including the loss of founder Osama bin Laden.

- The Somali government has said hundreds of foreign fighters have joined the insurgency from countries such as Afghanistan, Pakistan, the Gulf region, and Western nations such as the United States and Britain. Some of the jihadists have taken up leadership positions in groups, including al Shabaab.

* MAJOR AL SHABAAB ATTACKS:

- A suicide bombing in June 2009 killed Somalia's security minister and at least 30 other people in a hotel in Baladwayne.

- A suicide bomber killed three government ministers and 19 others on December 3, 2009 in an attack on the graduation ceremony at Mogadishu's Shamo Hotel. The sports minister died from wounds sustained in the attack two months later.

- In July 2010, al Shabaab staged a bomb attack in Kampala that killed 79 people who were watching the soccer World Cup final. The strike, its first on foreign soil, was in revenge for Uganda's participation in the AU peacekeeping force.

- Al Shabaab rebels said they were behind the killing of Somali Interior Minister Abdi Shakur Sheikh Hassan on June 10, 2011.

- Two attacks on a Nairobi bus station and a bar killed one person and wounded more than 20 in late October 2011. Earlier that month, Kenya had sent the military into Somalia to crush militants that Nairobi blamed for attacks on Kenyan soil. Al Shabaab threatened reprisals if Kenyan troops did not leave.

- Police blamed al Shabaab rebels for grenade attacks that killed at least six people and wounded scores at the Machakos bus station in Nairobi on March 10.

- Days later Al Shabaab said one of its suicide bombers was responsible for an explosion inside the heavily protected presidential palace compound in Mogadishu. It said more bombings would follow.

- The head of Somalia's soccer federation and Olympic committee were among at least six killed on Wednesday when an al Shabaab suicide bomber struck Mogadishu's newly-reopened national theatre.

