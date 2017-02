MOGADISHU Al Shabaab rebels in Somalia claimed responsibility for an explosion at the national theatre in Mogadishu on Wednesday that killed at least six people and wounded some government officials.

"We were behind the theatre blast. We targeted the infidel ministers and legislators, and they were the casualties of today," Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, the spokesman for al Shabaab's military operations, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Feisal Omar; Editing by David Clarke)