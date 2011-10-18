Here are some details about the al Shabaab group who have recently been linked to a wave of kidnappings of foreigners.

* WAGING WAR IN SOMALIA:

-- Al Shabaab, which means "Youth" in Arabic, has taken control of large areas of south and central Somalia. The Horn of Africa nation has been mired in anarchy since warlords toppled military dictator Mohamed Siad Barre in 1991.

-- The interim government's attempts to restore central rule have been paralysed by infighting and the Islamist-led insurgency. The chaos has also helped fuel kidnappings and piracy offshore.

-- Al Shabaab's militia helped push U.S.-backed warlords out of Mogadishu in June 2006 and ruled for six months before Somali and Ethiopian forces ousted them.

-- In August 2011, al Shabaab insurgents began pulling their fighters out of Mogadishu, raising hopes that humanitarian groups would be able to step up aid deliveries.

-- Rejecting Somali President Sheikh Sharif Ahmed's claim to have quashed the insurgency, the militants said the retreat was tactical only and they were holding their positions elsewhere in the country.

-- The retreat from Mogadishu did signal an acceptance it cannot militarily defeat a government propped up by foreign muscle and firepower, but raised the spectre of an escalation in al Qaeda-inspired raids.

* AL SHABAAB THREATS AND ATTACKS:

-- The Somali government has said hundreds of foreign fighters have joined an insurgency from countries such as Afghanistan, Pakistan, the Gulf region and Western nations such as the United States and Britain. Some of the jihadists have taken up leadership positions in groups including al Shabaab.

-- The Islamists are also increasingly launching cross-border raids into Kenya's northeast because they have said that Kenya has trained thousands of Somali recruits

-- In July 2010, al Shabaab staged a bomb attack on Kampala that killed 79 people while they were watching the soccer World Cup final. The strike, their first on foreign soil, was in revenge for Uganda's contribution to the 9,000-strong AU peacekeeping force.

-- Last month militants launched a new offensive on southern towns bordering Kenya and Ethiopia. Somali government troops and allied militia groups had regained control of a string of towns along the borders with Kenya and Ethiopia from al Shabaab rebel group earlier this year in a military offensive supported by both neighbours.

-- A British holiday couple were attacked in September and one man was killed in the raid. The man's wife was taken hostage. On October 1 six armed men stormed a house on the island of Manda on Kenya's northern coast, and carried off a 66-year-old wheelchair-bound French woman. Security sources say the British and French women are being held in al Shabaab controlled territory in central Somalia. Kenyan and Somali forces pursued the rebels in southern Somalia Monday.

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)