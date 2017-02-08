MOGADISHU Gunfire echoed across the Somali capital on Wednesday evening during the second round of voting by lawmakers for their president, a Reuters witness said.

The reason for the firing was not immediately clear, but it appeared to be celebratory as it erupted as former Prime Minister Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo took a strong lead in the vote, over incumbent Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. A third candidate was trailing further behind.

None of the trio seemed on course to secure the necessary votes to avoid a third round face-off between the top two.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Edmund Blair)