MOGADISHU Somalia's al Shabaab rebels vowed on Thursday to fight Kenya after its troops entered the Horn of Africa nation and called on sympathisers to carry out major attacks.

"The time to ask Kenya to stop war has passed. The only option is to fight them. Kenya, you have started the war and so you have to face the consequences," al Shabaab spokesman Sheikh Muktar Robow Abu Mansoor told a demonstration near Mogadishu.

