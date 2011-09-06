Boko Haram kills seven Nigerian soldiers in ambush
ABUJA Boko Haram fighters have killed seven Nigerian soldiers and wounded 19 more in an ambush on a road in the northeastern state of Borno, the military said on Friday.
MOGADISHU Somali pirates freed the Liberian-flagged container ship MV PANAMA seized last December after receiving a $7 million (4.3 million pound) ransom Tuesday, pirates holding the ship told Reuters.
The vessel was hijacked on December 10 en route from Tanzania to Mozambique with a crew of 23 from Myanmar.
"We received the agreed ransom of $7 million early in the morning after long negotiations. Now we have abandoned the ship and it is sailing away safely," a pirate who gave his name as Abdi told Reuters.
Somali piracy is estimated to cost the world economy billions of dollars a year and international navies struggle to combat the menace, especially in the Indian Ocean due to the vast distances involved. The shipping industry has warned that seaborne gangs pose an increasing threat to vital sea lanes.
The pirates are becoming increasingly violent and are able to stay out at sea for long periods using captured merchant vessels as mother ships.
(Reporting by Mohamed Ahmed; Editing by David Clarke)
GENEVA A United Nations report on establishing a database of companies with business interests in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank is set to be delayed until later this year, diplomats and activists said on Friday.
BEIRUT/ISTANBUL Russia intervened to halt a clash between Syrian government forces and Turkey-backed Syrian rebels in northern Syria, sources on both sides said on Friday, the first confrontation between them as both sides fight Islamic State in the area.