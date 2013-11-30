Somalia's Prime Minister Abdi Farah Shirdon Saaid addresses members of the parliament after his introduction in Mogadishu October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

MOGADISHU Somalia's parliament begun on Saturday debating a no-confidence motion against the prime minister who has fallen out with the president.

Prime Minister Abdi Farah Shirdon Saaid has said he welcomed parliament's intervention to settle the disagreement with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Saaid has not disclosed any details of the dispute but legislators say it is over the composition of a new cabinet.

After parliament's speaker confirmed there was the required support among members to proceed, the debate - that could force the prime minister from office - was adjourned until Sunday. It was not clear when a vote would be held, officials said.

The high-level rift could damage a fledgling government that the West says is the best in decades in a war-torn country that is battling al Qaeda-linked insurgent group al Shabaab.

