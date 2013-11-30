German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
MOGADISHU Somalia's parliament begun on Saturday debating a no-confidence motion against the prime minister who has fallen out with the president.
Prime Minister Abdi Farah Shirdon Saaid has said he welcomed parliament's intervention to settle the disagreement with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.
Saaid has not disclosed any details of the dispute but legislators say it is over the composition of a new cabinet.
After parliament's speaker confirmed there was the required support among members to proceed, the debate - that could force the prime minister from office - was adjourned until Sunday. It was not clear when a vote would be held, officials said.
The high-level rift could damage a fledgling government that the West says is the best in decades in a war-torn country that is battling al Qaeda-linked insurgent group al Shabaab.
ANKARA The Turkish military said on Friday 71 Kurdish militants from the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and the allied PKK had been killed in operations in Syria over the past week.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.